Indian tourists, students are showing interest in Georgia: Envoy

“Georgia is a young country as it attained statehood a few decades ago. But it has a rich tradition and our ties with India goes back to several centuries. Indian characters are depicted in the 12th Century epic Georgian masterpiece “The Knight in the Panther's Skin”, by the national poet Shota Rustaveli. We value our bilateral relations, which is steadily growing, and we are working at the highest level to improve it further,” the Ambassador said.

Speaking about the ease of doing business in Georgia, the Ambassador said, “Georgia is the world’s 7th best country for doing business as it has taken several reforms in the last decade to reduce corruption and bring transparency in government budgets. It takes only one day to set up a company."

"There is no restriction for foreign investors to own land. Agricultural land can be acquired on 99-year lease, which can be extended further. Georgia has signed free trade agreements with many countries and hence it has duty free market access to a consumer market of 3 billion.”

According to him, Georgia is at the crossroads of Asia and Europe and it has foreign influence in its cuisine. “Georgia has the distinction as the world’s oldest wine maker as the country has been making wines for the last 8,000 years,” he said.

In his remarks, Satinder Pal Singh Ahuja, Honorary Consul General of Georgia in Mumbai mentioned, “India and Georgia have many cultural similarities. Both the countries believe in “Atiti Devo Bhava”, that is “Guest is equal to God”. We will soon connect Mumbai to Georgia by launching direct flight service and it will hardly take 4.5 hours to fly.”

Dr Kalantri suggested Georgia to introduce Golden visa, on the lines of Schengen visa or residency permits to promote two-way trade and investment with India. He also assured that WTC Mumbai, being part of the global network of 330 WTCs, will promote trade, tourism and cultural relations with Georgia.

Dr Kalantri also informed that bilateral trade grew almost three times since FY20 to Rs 2,494 crore ($298 million) in FY24 and it can further grow if both the countries sign free trade agreements and identify some specific products for trade and investment.