Indonesia buys two submarines from French state-owned Naval Group

Paris: The Indonesian Navy signed a contract to buy two "Scorpene" submarines made by French state-owned shipyard Naval Group, the company said on Tuesday on its website without disclosing the contract's value.

The two 72 m (78.74 yard) submarines will be made in Indonesia, which has recently signed other major arm supplies with French companies, Naval Group said in a statement. The Asian country ordered 42 Dassault-made Rafale fighter jets in 2022.