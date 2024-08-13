Influencer uses poop as face mask to 'prevent ageing', internet reacts

In the Instagram video, Peixoto, who has over 659,000 followers, is seen opening a container of her faeces, taken from a refrigerator, and spreading it on her face similarly to a mud mask.

She also used a clothespin on her nose to combat the smell. She is seen in the video leaving the mask on for several minutes before washing it off. The video concludes with Peixoto showing off her skin.

She claimed that it "worked for her and the skin has stopped flaking".

With many comments on her video calling it bizarre and disgusting, medical experts reportedly criticised the 'beauty treatment.'

"Of all the skincare 'trends,' this is one of the strangest I've ever come across," said Dr Sophie Momen, a consultant dermatologist at the Cadogan Clinic in London.

"There is no scientific evidence that using faeces as a face mask benefits your skin," she added.