Internet reacts to Microsoft's outage and the Blue Screen of Death

When the world tried to log into their systems this morning, a large number of them were faced with Microsoft's booting error page, commonly known as the 'Blue Screen of Death'(BSOD). And the error persisted.

Microsoft announced an outage occurred in their Azure cloud server in the US and other parts of the world. And it has affected services around the world, none more so than the IT industry.

In typical fashion and what has now almost become tradition, the internet reacted with beautiful memes.

Here's a look at some of the reactions and memes that have been born out of this incident: