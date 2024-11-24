Iran confirms it will discuss nuclear, regional issues with France, Germany, UK on Nov 29

<p>Dubai: Iran will hold talks with France, Germany and Britain on Nov. 29 about nuclear and regional issues, Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on Sunday.</p>.<p>He did not say where the talks would take place but Japan's Kyodo news agency earlier reported that representatives of the four countries would meet in Geneva on Nov 29.</p>.Musk, Ramaswamy team will be biggest threat for Beijing in Trump 2.0, warns Chinese advisor.<p>The announcement comes days after the U.N. atomic watchdog passed a resolution against Iran.</p>