Iran, Hezbollah enabled Houthis' rise, says UN report

United Nations: Yemen's Houthi rebels have grown "from a localised armed group with limited capabilities to a powerful military organization" with the help of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iraqi specialists, according to a confidential report by UN sanctions monitors.

The independent panel of experts, who report annually to the UN Security Council, said Houthi fighters had been receiving tactical and technical training outside Yemen, traveling on fake passports to Iran, Lebanon and Iraq.

Over the past year the Houthis have launched repeated drone and missile strikes on ships in the crucial Red Sea shipping channels to show support for Palestinians in the Gaza war with Israel, disrupting global maritime trade by forcing shipping firms to divert cargos.

"The multiple testimonies gathered by the panel from military experts, Yemeni officials and even individuals close to the Houthis, indicate that they do not have the capacity to develop and produce, without foreign support, complex weapon systems," the UN experts wrote in their latest report, seen by Reuters.