Iran preparing strike on Israel from Iraqi territory within days: Report

<p>Washington: Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the US presidential election on November 5, <em>Axios</em> reported on Thursday, citing two unidentified Israeli sources.</p><p>The attack is expected to be carried out from Iraq using a large number of drones and ballistic missiles, the <em>Axios</em> report added.</p><p>The report said that carrying out the attack through pro-Iran militias in Iraq could be an attempt by Tehran to avoid another Israeli attack against strategic targets in Iran.</p><p>Israel and Iran have engaged in a series of tit-for-tat military strikes, part of broader Middle East warfare set off by fighting in Gaza.</p><p>On Saturday, Israeli military jets struck missile factories and other sites near Tehran and in western Iran in retaliation for Tehran's October 1 barrage of more than 200 missiles against Israel.</p><p>A spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Monday Tehran would "use all available tools" to respond to the Israeli strikes.</p>