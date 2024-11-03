Iran won't be able to restrain Israel if it attacks again, warns US: Report

<p>Washington: The US has warned Iran in recent days against launching another attack on Israel, adding Washington will not be able to restrain Israel if it attacks again, <em>Axios</em> reported on Saturday, citing a US official and a former Israeli official.</p>.'Americans, Zionists will face crushing response', vows Iran's Khamenei.<p>Axios previously reported that Israeli intelligence suggests Iran is preparing to attack Israel from Iraqi territory in the coming days, possibly before the US presidential election on November 5.</p>