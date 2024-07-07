Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Iranian warship capsizes during repairs in port of Bandar Abbas

State media carried a picture of a capsized ship and said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 July 2024, 14:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Dubai: The Iranian navy frigate Sahand capsized during repairs in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

"As Sahand was being repaired at the wharf, it lost its balance due to water ingress. Fortunately ...the vessel is being returned to balance quickly," the official news agency IRNA reported, citing a navy statement.

It did not specify when the accident occurred. State media carried a picture of a capsized ship and said several people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 July 2024, 14:35 IST
World newsIranWarships

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT