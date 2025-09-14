Is Pakistan helping to rebuild LeT's Muridke headquarters destroyed during Operation Sindoor?

<p>On May 7, 2025, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Indian%20Air%20Force">Indian Air Force</a> launched <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Operation%20Sindoor">Operation Sindoor</a>, targeting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Lashkar-e-Taliba">Lashkar-e-Taiba’s</a> (LeT) headquarters at Markaz Taiba in Muridke and several other sites. Precision strikes using BrahMos cruise missiles destroyed critical structures, including cadre accommodations, weapons storage, and training blocks, severely crippling the terror group’s command infrastructure.</p>.<p>The operation also targeted key bases of Jaish-e-Mohammed in Bahawalpur and Hizbul Mujahideen in Sialkot, along with additional LeT facilities in Barnala and Muzaffarabad.</p>.DH Evening brief: PM Modi aims to make Manipur symbol of peace; India vs Pakistan rivalry resumes in desert.<p>Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10.</p>.<p>New intelligence reveals Pakistan’s direct involvement in rebuilding the demolished LeT hub. Islamabad has allocated PKR 4 crore, while the estimated cost of reconstruction exceeds PKR 15 crore. Senior LeT commanders Maulana Abu Zar and Yunus Shah Bukhari are overseeing the project, aiming to complete it by February 5, 2026, coinciding with LeT’s Kashmir Solidarity Day convention.</p>.<p>The agencies’ reports indicate that LeT is raising funds under the pretense of “flood relief,” repeating a historical pattern where humanitarian aid was diverted to terror infrastructure.</p>.<p>Notably, in 2025, nearly 80 per cent of earthquake relief funds collected by LeT’s front, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, went into militant infrastructure.</p>.<p>As floods rendered 37 lakh people homeless in Pakistan's Punjab over the last two weeks, Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's political wing has become active in flood-affected districts along with the provincial government.</p>.At least 19 soldiers, 45 militants killed in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>A photo released along with a statement on Thursday by the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), believed to be the new face of Saeed’s banned groups, showed Deputy Commissioner (Faisalabad) Captain Nadeem Nasir on board a boat along with its members visiting the flood-affected areas of the district on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Incidentally, India's Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Command had warned Pakistan a day earlier. "If Pakistan or terror organisations backed by it carry out any terror strike again, our reply this time will be more severe than before," he said. </p><p>"Operation Sindoor was not only a fight but was also our preparation to counter any hostile attempt by Pakistan. Our readiness still continues. There is no stoppage in it," he added.</p>