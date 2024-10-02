Israel bars UN secretary general from entering country after his 'failure to call out Iran'

Israeli foreign minister Israel Katz, said Guterres' failure to call out Iran made him persona non grata in Israel.

"Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran's heinous attack on Israel, as nearly all the countries of the world have done, does not deserve to set foot on Israeli soil," Katz said.

"Israel will continue to defend its citizens and uphold its national dignity, with or without Antonio Guterres." (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Peter Graff and Angus MacSwan)