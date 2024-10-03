Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel committing 'collective genocide' in the region: Qatar's Emir

The Qatari Emir also condemned Israeli air strikes and military operations 'against the brotherly Lebanese Republic.'
Reuters
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 08:38 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 08:38 IST
World newsIsraelIsrael-Palestine ConflictLebanonQatar

Follow us on :

Follow Us