Israel eases restrictions in north amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah

<p>Israel's military announced updates to its Home Front Command's defensive guidelines on Saturday, raising the alert level in the Lower Galilee and southern Golan regions from "partial" to "full".</p><p>It also eased restrictions in its precautionary guidelines to the public by permitting gatherings of up to 2,000 people in some communities.</p><p>The changes follow ongoing hostilities with Hezbollah in Lebanon, which shares its southern border with Israel and has exchanged fire with Israeli forces since October 2023.</p>