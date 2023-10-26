Israel-Hamas War Highlights: 7,028 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7, Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says

The UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in besieged Gaza warned it may have to shut down operations shortly if no fuel reaches the enclave, amid an increasingly desperate need for shelter, water, food and medical services.
The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it urgently needed fuel to maintain life-saving humanitarian operations in the Islamist Hamas-ruled enclave that has been under Israeli bombardment for almost three weeks.
"If fuel is not received into Gaza, UNRWA will be forced to significantly reduce and in some cases bring its humanitarian operations across the Gaza Strip to a halt. The coming 24 hours are very critical," it said.
Israel has refused to let in fuel with aid shipments, saying it could be seized by Hamas.
Palestinian children, who fled their house amid Israeli strikes, take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre, after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023.
Reuters
The French assault vessel Tonnerre was on Thursday heading to the eastern Mediterranean to support hospitals in Gaza that are struggling to cope with the high number of victims of Israeli air strikes as fuel and medical supplies run low.
President Emmanuel Macron said he was sending the helicopter carrier to help Gazans get access to medicines and care.
France's Defence Ministry on Thursday described the 199-metre warship's role as one of humanitarian support but it was not immediately clear if that meant delivering medical supplies to the Gaza Strip or also treating wounded Palestinians on board.
"The conditions [for providing humanitarian support] have not yet been established. The idea is first to reach the area and then provide as much aid as possible," a Joint Defence Staff spokesperson said.
European leaders will use a summit in Brussels to send a clear signal of support to Israel in its self-defence efforts, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said as he met with fellow European Union government heads in Brussels.
"It also important that we allow for humanitarian help to enter (Gaza)", Scholz said in remarks to the press ahead of the meeting, adding that the civilian population of Gaza "also are victims of Hamas."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
Reuters
Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023.
Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
Reuters
Israeli efforts to rehabilitate southern communities ravaged by the Oct. 7 Hamas onslaught will take years and go beyond a planned ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet said on Thursday.
Benny Gantz, an ex-general who joined Netanyahu from the opposition in an emergency government, signalled to enemies of Israel other than Hamas that they too risked being destroyed.
"The battle against Gazan terror will continue within the strip's territory - going deep, anywhere and at any time required to ensure security for the communities that will be restored and will rebuild the region," he said in a speech.
"The (ground) maneuver will be but one stage of a long process that will include defensive, diplomatic and social aspects that will take years."
A long-time political rival of Netanyahu, Gantz said the two-week-old war cabinet was functioning well and making decisions based on calculations relevant to the national crisis.
Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas, which is sworn to its destruction and has the support of Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
"The danger of destruction will not be our destiny, but rather, the fate of those who would do evil to us," Gantz said.
People look up at the damage caused when a rocket, fired from Gaza towards Israel, at a Holocaust museum at a Kibbutz near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, October 24, 2023.
Reuters
Israel needs to agree to a full ceasefire in Gaza in order enable urgently needed humanitarian aid to be brought in, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday in The Hague.
EU leaders are poised to call on Thursday for pauses in bombardments into and out of Gaza to enable access for aid, but al-Maliki said this proposal was unacceptable, as it would not ensure aid could come in and water and electricity supplies be reinstated.
(Reuters)
EU leaders are poised to call for humanitarian corridors in Gaza and for pauses in bombardments into and out of the enclave to enable access for aid, after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Hamas war.
A Palestinian man carries a child casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo
Palestinians react as smoke rises following Israeli strikes, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023.
Credit: Reuters Photo