Homeworld

Israel-Hamas War Highlights: 7,028 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7, Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says

In today's developments: Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry said that 7,028 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli strikes since October 7. Biden and Netanyahu discussed efforts to secure the release of American hostages in Gaza. Among other civilians, several family members of Al Jazeera's Gaza Bureau Chief were killed in Israeli airstrikes last night. The threat of ground invasion still looms, with Netanyahu confirming that preparations are underway. However, Tel Aviv appears to have "agreed" to the US's request to hold off the invasion for some time. We're closing this blog for now. We'll be back tomorrow with the latest developments from ground zero. Good night.
Last Updated 26 October 2023, 17:26 IST

Highlights
01:0426 Oct 2023

Israel has right to respond to the slaughter of their people: Biden

04:2526 Oct 2023

Israel is fighting for its existence, ground operation in Gaza coming: Netanyahu

05:3026 Oct 2023

Israel ground forces raid Hamas sites in Gaza, withdraw

07:1026 Oct 2023

Hamas calls for mass protests demanding Rafah border opening

12:4026 Oct 2023

7,028 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes since October 7, Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry says

14:5826 Oct 2023

UN steps up appeal for fuel in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

14:5826 Oct 2023

The UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in besieged Gaza warned it may have to shut down operations shortly if no fuel reaches the enclave, amid an increasingly desperate need for shelter, water, food and medical services.

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said it urgently needed fuel to maintain life-saving humanitarian operations in the Islamist Hamas-ruled enclave that has been under Israeli bombardment for almost three weeks.

"If fuel is not received into Gaza, UNRWA will be forced to significantly reduce and in some cases bring its humanitarian operations across the Gaza Strip to a halt. The coming 24 hours are very critical," it said.

Israel has refused to let in fuel with aid shipments, saying it could be seized by Hamas.

[object Object]

Palestinian children, who fled their house amid Israeli strikes, take shelter at a tent camp at a United Nations-run centre, after Israel's call for more than 1 million civilians in northern Gaza to move south, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023.

Reuters

13:5526 Oct 2023

France sends helicopter carrier to support Gaza's hospitals

The French assault vessel Tonnerre was on Thursday heading to the eastern Mediterranean to support hospitals in Gaza that are struggling to cope with the high number of victims of Israeli air strikes as fuel and medical supplies run low.

President Emmanuel Macron said he was sending the helicopter carrier to help Gazans get access to medicines and care.

France's Defence Ministry on Thursday described the 199-metre warship's role as one of humanitarian support but it was not immediately clear if that meant delivering medical supplies to the Gaza Strip or also treating wounded Palestinians on board.

"The conditions [for providing humanitarian support] have not yet been established. The idea is first to reach the area and then provide as much aid as possible," a Joint Defence Staff spokesperson said.

13:5426 Oct 2023

EU leaders will send signal of support to Israel, German Chancellor Scholz says

European leaders will use a summit in Brussels to send a clear signal of support to Israel in its self-defence efforts, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said as he met with fellow European Union government heads in Brussels.

"It also important that we allow for humanitarian help to enter (Gaza)", Scholz said in remarks to the press ahead of the meeting, adding that the civilian population of Gaza "also are victims of Hamas."

[object Object]

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Reuters

12:4026 Oct 2023

[object Object]

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023.

Reuters

12:4026 Oct 2023

'Silence of international community over Gaza embarrassing,' Erdogan tells Pope

[object Object]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Reuters

10:2526 Oct 2023

Gantz says restoring Israeli security after Gaza attack will take years

Israeli efforts to rehabilitate southern communities ravaged by the Oct. 7 Hamas onslaught will take years and go beyond a planned ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's war cabinet said on Thursday.

Benny Gantz, an ex-general who joined Netanyahu from the opposition in an emergency government, signalled to enemies of Israel other than Hamas that they too risked being destroyed.

"The battle against Gazan terror will continue within the strip's territory - going deep, anywhere and at any time required to ensure security for the communities that will be restored and will rebuild the region," he said in a speech.

"The (ground) maneuver will be but one stage of a long process that will include defensive, diplomatic and social aspects that will take years."

A long-time political rival of Netanyahu, Gantz said the two-week-old war cabinet was functioning well and making decisions based on calculations relevant to the national crisis.

Israel has vowed to annihilate Hamas, which is sworn to its destruction and has the support of Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"The danger of destruction will not be our destiny, but rather, the fate of those who would do evil to us," Gantz said.

[object Object]

People look up at the damage caused when a rocket, fired from Gaza towards Israel, at a Holocaust museum at a Kibbutz near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, October 24, 2023.

Reuters

10:0126 Oct 2023

Gaza needs a full ceasefire for aid to get in, says Palestinian Foreign Minister

Israel needs to agree to a full ceasefire in Gaza in order enable urgently needed humanitarian aid to be brought in, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said on Thursday in The Hague.
EU leaders are poised to call on Thursday for pauses in bombardments into and out of Gaza to enable access for aid, but al-Maliki said this proposal was unacceptable, as it would not ensure aid could come in and water and electricity supplies be reinstated.

(Reuters)

09:3526 Oct 2023

EU leaders to call for Gaza humanitarian corridors to get aid in

EU leaders are poised to call for humanitarian corridors in Gaza and for pauses in bombardments into and out of the enclave to enable access for aid, after days of wrangling that highlighted divisions within the bloc over the Israel-Hamas war.

Read more

08:4026 Oct 2023

In Pictures| A Palestinian man carries a child casualty at the site of Israeli strikes

[object Object]

A Palestinian man carries a child casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

08:3826 Oct 2023

In Pictures| Palestinians react as smoke rises following Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis

[object Object]

Palestinians react as smoke rises following Israeli strikes, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, October 26, 2023.

Credit: Reuters Photo

(Published 26 October 2023, 02:57 IST)
