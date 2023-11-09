JOIN US
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Aid delivery reaches Shifa hospital in Gaza, UN says

Track the latest developments from ground zero with DH.
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 05:27 IST

05:2609 Nov 2023

Ione Belarra, the leader of the Podemos party and Spain's minister for social rights, demands penalties on Israel and charges it with "planned genocide."

02:2409 Nov 2023

Egypt's Sisi likely to reject US proposal for Egypt to take charge of Gaza's security until Palestinian Authority (PA) ready to take over

Reports Times of Israel

02:2409 Nov 2023

Aid delivery reaches Shifa hospital in Gaza, UN says

Reports Times of Israel

