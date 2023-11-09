Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Aid delivery reaches Shifa hospital in Gaza, UN says
Last Updated 09 November 2023, 05:27 IST
Ione Belarra, the leader of the Podemos party and Spain's minister for social rights, demands penalties on Israel and charges it with "planned genocide."
Egypt's Sisi likely to reject US proposal for Egypt to take charge of Gaza's security until Palestinian Authority (PA) ready to take over
Aid delivery reaches Shifa hospital in Gaza, UN says
(Published 09 November 2023, 05:27 IST)