Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Hams War Updates: Israeli official denies deal with Hamas over halt in fighting in exchange for hostage release

Track the latest developments in the Israel-Hams war here with DH.
Last Updated 20 November 2023, 02:54 IST

Follow Us

02:1020 Nov 2023

Netanyahu speaks on current war situation

02:1020 Nov 2023

Israeli fighter jets attacked terrorist targets of Hezbollah in Lebanese territory on Sunday in response to the attacks from Lebanon earlier in the day ( Source: X/The Jerusalem Post)

02:1020 Nov 2023

Israeli official denies a deal has been reached with Hamas over a halt in fighting in exchange for hostage release (Source: X/ The Spectator Index)

02:1020 Nov 2023

Palestinian Authority claims Israel, not Hamas, committed the Re'im massacre. They claim this was after the Hannibal Directive was activated, they claim allowed "the occupation police and army to kill everyone". ( Source: X/The Jerusalem Post)

(Published 20 November 2023, 02:54 IST)
World newsIsraelIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on