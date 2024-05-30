Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israel has tactical control of Gaza-Egypt border corridor, says military official

The official said that the Israeli military's operation in the Rafah area has in 10 days discovered 20 tunnels that cross into Egypt and that this information was passed on to Egypt.
Reuters
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 19:29 IST
Last Updated : 29 May 2024, 19:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

An Israeli military official said on Wednesday Israeli forces had achieved tactical control over the Philadelphi Corridor that runs along the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

"It doesn't mean that we have boots on the ground across all of the corridor but it means we can control and we have the ability to cut off the oxygen line that Hamas has used for replenishing and movement in and around that area," the official said, referring to the Palestinian Islamist militant group.

The official said that the Israeli military's operation in the Rafah area has in 10 days discovered 20 tunnels that cross into Egypt and that this information was passed on to Egypt.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2024, 19:29 IST
World newsIsraelGaza StripIsrael-Palestine Conflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT