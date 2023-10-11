Israel-Palestine Crisis Live: US says talking to Israel about safe passage for Gaza civilians

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a phone call on Tuesday, discussed US military support for Israel following attacks by Hamas gunmen and agreed to speak again in the next few days, the White House said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on Tuesday, two days before Blinken arrives in Israel for a visit, the State Department said.
Blinken "reaffirmed unequivocal U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself" following attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the department said in a statement.
Pro-Israel demonstrators were joined by leading elected officials at a rally outside the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday that spilled onto the surrounding streets.
By 5 pm, the stretch of Second Avenue outside Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, between East 45th and 47th streets, was crammed with thousands of people, and the street was shut down. Police were able to briefly clear one lane of traffic on Second Avenue, but the avenue was soon flooded with people again.
The fighting between Israel and Hamas, which launched a surprise attack on Saturday, is the latest in seven decades of war and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that has drawn in outside powers and destabilised the wider Middle East.
"In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel," says US President Joe Biden as he delivers remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel.
"The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking. Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond, and indeed, has a duty to respond to these vicious attacks. I just got off the third call with Prime Minister Netanyahu and I told him the United States' response would be swift, decisive and overwhelming."
Twenty or more Americans are missing following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend that left hundreds dead, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.
US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday the United States was talking to Israeli officials and others about the idea of a safe passage for Gaza civilians after Israel's air strikes following a Hamas attack that left hundreds dead.