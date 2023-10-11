Home
Homeworld

LIVE
Israel-Palestine Crisis Live: US says talking to Israel about safe passage for Gaza civilians

Israel says it has regained control of the Gaza border, pounding the enclave with the worst air strikes in the 75-year history of its conflict with the Palestinians despite a threat by Hamas Islamist militants to execute captives. Stay tuned to DH for live updates on the Israel-Palestine crisis.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 03:34 IST

Highlights
02:2311 Oct 2023

We must be crystal clear; we stand with Israel: Joe Biden

24:3811 Oct 2023

US says 20 or more Americans missing after Hamas's attack on Israel

24:3811 Oct 2023

US talking to Israel about safe passage for Gaza civilians, White House says

03:3411 Oct 2023

Gaza's health ministry said at least 900 people have been killed and 4,600 wounded in the crowded coastal enclave. Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported the weekend death toll had reached 1,200.

03:3111 Oct 2023

Biden and Netanyahu, after Tuesday call, agree to speak again in next few days

US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a phone call on Tuesday, discussed US military support for Israel following attacks by Hamas gunmen and agreed to speak again in the next few days, the White House said.

03:3011 Oct 2023

US's Blinken speaks with Israeli minister for strategic affairs

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer on Tuesday, two days before Blinken arrives in Israel for a visit, the State Department said.

Blinken "reaffirmed unequivocal U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself" following attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, the department said in a statement.

03:2911 Oct 2023

Pro-Israel rally outside UN spills into New York City streets

Pro-Israel demonstrators were joined by leading elected officials at a rally outside the United Nations headquarters on Tuesday that spilled onto the surrounding streets.

By 5 pm, the stretch of Second Avenue outside Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza, between East 45th and 47th streets, was crammed with thousands of people, and the street was shut down. Police were able to briefly clear one lane of traffic on Second Avenue, but the avenue was soon flooded with people again.

03:0711 Oct 2023

Explained | How statehood, land, Jerusalem, refugees shaped the Israel-Palestine dispute

The fighting between Israel and Hamas, which launched a surprise attack on Saturday, is the latest in seven decades of war and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that has drawn in outside powers and destabilised the wider Middle East.

Read more

02:2311 Oct 2023

We must be crystal clear; we stand with Israel: Joe Biden

"In this moment, we must be crystal clear: We stand with Israel," says US President Joe Biden as he delivers remarks on the terrorist attacks in Israel.

"The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking. Like every nation in the world, Israel has the right to respond, and indeed, has a duty to respond to these vicious attacks. I just got off the third call with Prime Minister Netanyahu and I told him the United States' response would be swift, decisive and overwhelming."

24:3811 Oct 2023

US says 20 or more Americans missing after Hamas's attack on Israel

Twenty or more Americans are missing following Palestinian Islamist group Hamas' attack on Israel over the weekend that left hundreds dead, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

24:3811 Oct 2023

US talking to Israel about safe passage for Gaza civilians, White House says

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday the United States was talking to Israeli officials and others about the idea of a safe passage for Gaza civilians after Israel's air strikes following a Hamas attack that left hundreds dead.

(Published 11 October 2023, 02:23 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineHamasGazaBreaking news

