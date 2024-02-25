Israel, Palestine missed historic opportunity for peace after 2008 ceasefire: Former Israeli PM

New Delhi: Israel and Palestine missed a historic opportunity for peace following the 2008 Gaza ceasefire, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said on Saturday.

Olmert accused attacks by Hamas for the failure to establish peace, even as the former prime minister said he is not a political supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"We missed an opportunity as a result of the vicious attack of Hamas which was unsolicited. There was no confrontation, no exchange of hostilities or violence on the border," he said at the 'Firstpost Defence Summit 2024.

"In 2005, I was privileged to be vice prime minister in the Israeli government which pulled out completely from Gaza... It is different in the West Bank, but in Gaza, we didn't occupy one centimetre. And the day after we pulled out, they started to shoot rockets on Israeli townships across the border, and it didn't stop until the seventh of October, when Israel finally decided to counter offensive in a very massive manner," he said.

In an unprecedented attack on Israeli cities on October 7, Hamas killed around 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 220 others some of whom were released during a brief ceasefire. In the Israeli offensive that followed, nearly 30,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza.

"I think that there was a historic opportunity in 2008, beginning of 2009 to resolve the historical conflict between us and the Palestinians, which is the basis of everything that will develop in the Middle East. And this was when I presented, as the Prime Minister of Israel, to the President of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, a peace plan on the basis of a two-state solution," Olmert said.