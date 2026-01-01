<p>The Israeli military said its forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank in the early hours on Thursday as they opened fire on people who were throwing stones at soldiers. </p><p>Two other people were hit on a main road near the village of Luban al-Sharqiya in Nablus, the military statement added. It described the people as militants and said the stone-throwing was part of an ambush.</p><p>Palestinian authorities in the West Bank said a 26-year-old man they named as Khattab Al Sarhan was killed and another person wounded.</p>.Israeli military says it killed a member of Iran’s Quds Force in Lebanon.<p>Israeli forces had closed the main entrance to the village of Luban al-Sharqiya, in Nablus, and blocked several secondary roads on Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority's official news agency WAFA reported.</p><p>More than a thousand Palestinians were killed in the West Bank between October 2023 and October 2025, mostly in operations by security forces and some by settler violence, the UN has said.</p><p>Over the same period, 57 Israelis were killed in Palestinian attacks.</p>