Homeworld

Israel says forces open fire on West Bank stone-throwers, one dead

Palestinian authorities in the West Bank said a ⁠26-year-old man they named as Khattab Al Sarhan was killed and another person wounded.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 09:57 IST
Published 01 January 2026, 09:57 IST
World newsIsraelWest Bank

