Israel shekel slips vs dollar on Iran, Hezbollah attack concerns

Jerusalem: Israel's shekel slipped as much as 1.5 per cent against the dollar and Tel Aviv stocks shed more than 1 per cent on Monday, with investors becoming increasingly worried over a possible attack on Israel from Iran and Hezbollah.

The shekel stood at 3.77 per dollar by 1255 GMT, versus a rate of 3.72 on Friday but off an earlier intraday low of 3.78.

Israel shekel implied volatility gauges have risen sharply in recent days, with the three month measure hitting nearly 11 per cent, its highest level since November, data from Fenics showed.