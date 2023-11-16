Israel tells people in east of Gaza's Khan Younis to evacuate

Gaza Strip: The Israeli air force dropped leaflets overnight on Thursday in eastern areas of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip telling people to evacuate to shelters for their own safety - suggesting imminent military operations in the area.

Similar leaflets had already been dropped about two weeks earlier but this time they were followed by heavy Israeli tank shelling on eastern neighbourhoods.

Khan Younis is located in the southern half of the Gaza Strip. Tens of thousands of people displaced from the north have already sought refuge there in schools and tents, causing severe overcrowding amid shortages of food and water.

"For your safety, you need to evacuate your places of residence immediately and head to known shelters," the leaflets said, naming the neighbourhoods of Khuzaa, Abassan, Bani Suhaila and Al Qarara.

"Anyone near terrorists or their facilities puts their life at risk, and every house used by terrorists will be targeted," the leaflets said.