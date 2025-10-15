<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/israel">Israel</a> decided to proceed with opening the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt and allowing the transfer of humanitarian aid into Gaza, after the return of the bodies of four hostages, Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported on Wednesday.</p>.Hamas hands over hostage bodies after Israel threatens aid cut.<p>Israel cancelled planned measures against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hamas">Hamas</a> that included halving the number of aid trucks entering the enclave, it said.</p>