Homeworld

Israel will not accept deal that leaves Hamas in power in Gaza

Govt spokesperson said that efforts were ongoing to bring about the release of the hostages but declined to elaborate saying lives were hanging in the balance.
Last Updated 23 January 2024, 15:25 IST

Jerusalem: Israel will not agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas that leaves its hostages in Gaza or the Islamist group in power in the enclave, Israeli government spokeperson Eylon Levy said on Tuesday.

He added that efforts were ongoing to bring about the release of the hostages but declined to elaborate saying lives were hanging in the balance.

Asked about reports of a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Levy said the goals of the war were unchanged:

"The destruction of Hamas' governing and military capabilities in the Gaza Strip and the return of all the hostages. There will be no ceasefire that leaves the hostages in Gaza and Hamas in power," he said.

"Beyond that, we have nothing to elaborate."

(Published 23 January 2024, 15:25 IST)
World newsIsraelIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

