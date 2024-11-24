Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli army orders Gaza City suburb evacuated, spurring new wave of displacement

The Israeli military blames Hamas rocket fire for renewed evacuation directive in north Gaza
Reuters
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 13:35 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2024, 13:35 IST
World newsIsraelPalestineIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGazadisplaced families

Follow us on :

Follow Us