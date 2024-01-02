JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli attack on Damascus outskirts caused material damage: Syrian army

A Syrian military statement said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday that came from the direction of the Golan Heights targeting positions in the outskirts of Damascus caused some material damage.
Last Updated 02 January 2024, 06:18 IST

Follow Us

Dubai: A Syrian military statement said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday that came from the direction of the Golan Heights targeting positions in the outskirts of Damascus caused some material damage, Syrian state news agency SANA reported.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

Since the October 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and has also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 January 2024, 06:18 IST)
World newsSyriaIsraelIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT