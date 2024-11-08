Israeli football fans attacked in Amsterdam after Europa League match; Netanyahu sends two planes to bring them back

Met afschuw de berichtgeving uit Amsterdam gevolgd. Volstrekt onacceptabele antisemitische aanvallen op Israëliërs. Ik sta in nauw contact met alle betrokkenen. Zojuist in een call met @IsraeliPM Netanyahu benadrukt dat de daders zullen worden opgespoord en vervolgd. Het is nu…
We see with horror this morning, the shocking images and videos that since October 7th, we had hoped never to see again: an antisemitic pogrom currently taking place against Maccabi Tel Aviv fans and Israeli citizens in the heart of Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Certains demandent la délocalisation du match France-Israel. Je ne l’accepte pas: la France ne recule pas car cela reviendrait à abdiquer face aux menaces de violence et face à l’antisemitisme. À ma demande, le Préfet de police, @NunezLaurent prend les dispositions de sécurité…