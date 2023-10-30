Israeli forces attack north Gaza's main city from both sides

The Israeli military said it had killed four prominent Hamas operatives.

"IDF troops killed dozens of terrorists who barricaded themselves in buildings and tunnels, and attempted to attack the troops," it said.

Neither side commented on the other's reports.

Israel renewed warnings for civilians to move from the north of the tiny coastal enclave to the south as it began a big push into Gaza late on Friday to go after Hamas militants it says are hiding in a labyrinth of tunnels under Gaza City.

Many people have stayed in the city, afraid of becoming homeless like their forefathers and concerned by Israeli bombing further south.

On Monday, residents said Israeli forces carried out dozens of air strikes on the city's eastern side, with some reporting the roar of tanks rolling in amid exchanges of fire. A social media post appeared to show one tank on the main Salahudeen road that connects the city to the south.

Later, residents and the Hamas-run government's media office said the tanks had pulled back towards the fortified fence around Gaza. The militants' armed wing said intense mortar fire had pushed them back and fellow militants Islamic Jihad said its fighters were battling Israeli forces there.

To the west, the coast road was hit several times from the air and sea, residents said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the reports.

Palestinian health officials said air strikes had hit near three large hospitals in Gaza City on Monday. The UN humanitarian office OCHA said 117,000 civilians are sheltering alongside patients and doctors in hospitals in the north.

Israel has accused Hamas of placing command centres and weaponry near hospitals, which the group denies.

Air strikes could also be heard in the southern towns of Rafah near Gaza's only operational border crossing, with Egypt, as well as east of Khan Younis, where Palestinian media said Hamas clashed with Israeli troops.

Phone and internet cuts which blacked out Gaza on Friday had eased and OCHA said on Monday services were "largely restored", although telecoms providers said parts of the north were down.