Israeli forces storm shelters, detain men, as north Gaza raid deepens

Medics at the Indonesian Hospital told Reuters that Israeli troops stormed a school and detained the men before setting the facility ablaze.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 11:10 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 11:10 IST
