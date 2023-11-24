JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Israeli military says control over northern Gaza is only first stage

'We are preparing for the next stages, we are looking forward in the coming days we will focus on planning and fulfilling the next stages of the war,' Israeli military spokesperson said.
Last Updated 24 November 2023, 00:59 IST

Follow Us

Jerusalem: Achieving control over the northern half of the Gaza Strip will mark only the first stage in the Israeli campaign to destroy Hamas, the chief military spokesman said on Thursday, a day before a four-day pause in fighting was due to start.

"Control over northern Gaza is the first step of a long war," Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari told a regular news briefing. "We are preparing for the next stages, we are looking forward in the coming days we will focus on planning and fulfilling the next stages of the war."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 November 2023, 00:59 IST)
World newsIsrael-Palestine ConflictHamasGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT