Israeli military says two Hamas militants killed in Lebanon

<p>The Israeli military said on Saturday it had killed two militants from the armed wing of Hamas operating in Lebanon.</p><p>The military named Muhammad Hussein Ali al-Mahmoud, who it said served as the group's executive authority in Lebanon, as being killed in an Israeli air strike. </p><p>Said Alaa Naif Ali, a member of Hamas' Military Wing in Lebanon, was also killed in an Israeli operation overnight on Saturday, it said.</p><p>The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, confirmed the deaths of two of its fighters following Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, but provided different names for them: Mohammed Hussein Al-Louise and Saeed Attallah Ali.</p>