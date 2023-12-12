Israel’s evacuation decrees leave residents of Gaza confused

The WhatsApp group members had advantages many fellow Palestinians in the Gaza Strip lacked working cellphones and a way to communicate with one another to avoid deadly Israeli strikes.

But snippets of their conversations about the besieged southern city of Khan Younis show how even they were flummoxed by Israel’s sometimes contradictory evacuation warnings, which they described as confusing.

“How do you know which blocks are under threat? Where do you get the news from,” read one of the snippets.

“Is block 49 under threat?”

“People, if anyone understands the map, please clarify it to us.”

For the many people in Gaza without reliable cellphones or access to social media, the options for obtaining accurate information to navigate Israel’s evacuation orders are even more challenging, especially since the Israeli military this month intensified its offensive aimed at Hamas militants in southern Gaza.

The United States has put pressure on Israel to change the nature of its southern campaign to ensure that it minimizes civilian casualties, does not decimate infrastructure and allows for the delivery of humanitarian aid. Israel says it is addressing the humanitarian concerns, pointing to the directions it has been issuing to people in Gaza, but on the ground, where a wrong turn can mean the difference between life and death, there remains widespread confusion.

Since the pause in fighting ended and the focus on southern Gaza began, an Israeli military spokesperson, Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, has posted a series of Arabic-language maps on social media showing which areas people should leave because of danger, accompanied by text about which blocks to evacuate.

The block numbers correspond to an interactive map of the zones that the military published on December 1. The Israeli military has also dropped flyers in Arabic, among other methods, in various regions advising civilians to evacuate. The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has said the maps represent an improvement on Israel’s part to protect civilians.

But it quickly became clear that people in Gaza are having a hard time understanding the evacuation orders. Communication networks are unreliable and spotty in Gaza, so many people cannot gain access to the online maps and instructions. Electricity is also scarce, which makes it difficult to keep mobile phones charged. Some Gaza residents say they have not even seen the maps.

Moreover, the Israeli military’s evacuation announcements have at times seemed to contradict themselves.