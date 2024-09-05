Italian culture minister's affair tests PM Giorgia Meloni's loyalty

Rome: Italy's culture minister admitted in a tearful prime time TV interview to an affair with a woman who claimed to have been hired as an aide, in a case that is testing the solidity of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.

The fate of Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has dominated the front pages of Italian newspapers and created a headache for Meloni on her return from her summer holiday.

Meloni, at the head of a right-wing coalition since Oct. 2022, has remained loyal to the team she appointed, bringing a rare period of political stability to Italy.

However, Sangiuliano, a 62-year-old former journalist, has faced a media storm over the role of Maria Rosaria Boccia, a self-proclaimed fashion and lifestyle entrepreneur who posted on Instagram that she had been nominated "Advisor to the minister for major Events".

The opposition questioned the role, asking whether she was benefiting from public funds and had access to confidential documents relating to a meeting of G7 culture ministers scheduled for this month.

"The first person I have to apologise to is an exceptional person, my wife. Then I apologise to Giorgia Meloni, who trusted me, for embarrassing her and the government," an emotional Sangiuliano told TG1 news, on national broadcaster RAI, his voice breaking.

He said that Meloni had rejected his offer to resign.