Italian influencer's video depicting fancy bag 'drip' sparks controversy among cancer patients

When ingenuity takes precedence over sensitivity, it gives rise to internet phenomena. This epiphany struck social media enthusiasts when an Italian fashion designer and digital entrepreneur became an online sensation by sharing a distinctive video featuring herself connected to a 'handbag drip'.

Giulia Nati, fueled by her penchant for extravagance, posted the video on her platform, creating ripples in the online sphere. However, the shockwaves were particularly pronounced among cancer patients who found no amusement in the 'joke' that involved hospitalization, beds, IV drips, and the entire medical scenario.

In the now widely circulated footage, the 32-year-old influencer lies in bed wearing an oxygen mask, with a tube connecting her arm to a reddish-pink Hermès handbag, mimicking an IV drip. The background includes a beeping sound reminiscent of a vital signs monitor, and seven additional luxurious Hermès purses adorn her bedside table.