Italy's PM Meloni comes out on top in EU vote, strengthening her hand

"I think this vote is certainly going to strengthen the government," said Licia Ronzulli, a senator with the ruling coalition Forza Italia party.

Forza Italia, founded by the late Silvio Berlusconi, was in fourth place on 10 per cent, leap-frogging the anti-immigrant League, which was on 8.5 per cent, piling pressure on its leader Matteo Salvini who has pushed his party hard right, antagonising its old guard.

Underscoring tensions in the League, party founder Umberto Bossi voted Forza Italia this time around, his allies told Italian media at the weekend, sending a jolt through the group.

MELONI STRENGTH

Meloni's party traces its roots back to a neo-fascist group and her 2022 victory set the tone for far-right gains across Europe, including in this latest EU ballot, which has seen the continent swing right.

However, Meloni has moderated her image on the international stage, dropping her previous anti-EU rhetoric and presenting herself as a bridge between the mainstream centre-right and her own national conservative camp, which was previously shunned.

Her strong showing on Sunday came in stark contrast to setbacks suffered by French President Emmanuele Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, whose parties were both routed.

Meloni's group of lawmakers might also prove decisive if she decides to back the centre-right European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a second term in office, potentially giving Rome leverage over the new EU executive.

Although Sunday represented a big success for Meloni, it also delivered a strong result for her main opponent -- Elly Schlein, who took charge of the centre-left PD party in 2023 and has struggled to impose her will on the old guard. The PD won 19 per cent in 2022 and Schlein was anxious to improve on that.

The hard left Green and Left Alliance also did well, winning around 6.8 per cent, meaning that its candidate, Ilaria Salis, an Italian activist detained in Hungary for more than a year for allegedly assaulting far-right militants, is now an EU lawmaker.

The one disappointment for all parties this weekend was the turnout, which came in at just below 50 per cent, initial data suggested, a record low in a country that has had historically strong voter participation.