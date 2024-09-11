Japanese man films over 1000 women in hot springs using hidden camera in rock; gets 2-year jail term: Report

A Japanese man has been sentenced to two years imprisonment for secretly filming women bathing in hot springs.

The 31-year-old, who hails from Fukushima, used a camera hidden in fake rocks for videography. He was arrested in May.

According to a report by South China Morning Post, a woman reportedly discovered the spy camera after she got suspicious of strange reflections in the rock at a hot spring in Yamagata.

The police seized the man-made rock and held the man when he came looking for the camera which he had connected to a power bank.

According to SCMP, the man admitted to making a man-made rock structure using clay. He said that he covered it with a brown plastic to hide the telelens which he had bought online.

The accused, who would dress up as a mountain climber, then hid behind a camouflage net and position the spy camera to observe his surroundings secretly.

At the time of arrest, the hidden camera carried video footages of 44 female victims.

The man confessed that he had been doing this since 2022 at different hot springs.