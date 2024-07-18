Joe Biden tests positive for Covid, will self-isolate in Delaware

Las Vegas: US President Joe Biden, under fire from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, tested positive for Covid-19 while on a trip to Las Vegas on Wednesday and is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the positive test for the 81-year-old Democrat after Biden cancelled a speech due to the diagnosis.

"He is vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms, Jean-Pierre said.