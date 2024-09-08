Jordan authorities investigating shooting at King Hussein crossing, interior ministry says

Dubai: Jordanian authorities have begun investigating a shooting on the other side of the King Hussein crossing, also known as the Allenby Bridge, the interior ministry said on Sunday, after three Israeli civilians were pronounced dead in an attack.
Israeli police patrol the area near Allenby Bridge Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan following a shooting incident at the crossing in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, September 8, 2024.
"The shooter has been neutralized," Israeli police had said in an earlier statement.
Published 08 September 2024, 10:38 IST