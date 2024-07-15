Judge tosses Donald Trump documents case, ruling prosecutor unlawfully appointed

In the documents case, Trump was indicted on charges that he willfully retained sensitive national security documents at his Mar-a-Lago social club after leaving office and obstructed government efforts to retrieve the material.

Two others, Trump personal aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Olivera were also charged with obstructing the investigation.

Trump’s lawyers challenged the legal authority for Attorney General Merrick Garland’s 2022 decision to appoint Smith to lead investigations into Trump. They argued the appointment violated the U.S. Constitution because his office was not created by Congress and he was not confirmed by the Senate.

Lawyers in Smith’s office disputed Trump’s claims, arguing there was a well-settled practice of using special counsels to manage politically sensitive investigations.

The ruling is the latest and most consequential in a series of decisions from Cannon favoring Trump’s defense and expressing skepticism about the conduct of prosecutors. The judge previously delayed a trial indefinitely while considering a flurry of Trump’s legal challenges.