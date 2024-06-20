‘Just Stop Oil’ Protest: 2 arrested for orange spray at Stonehenge

Two climate protesters who sprayed orange substance on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England were arrested on June 19.
One activist has been identified as Rajan, a 73-year-old Indian-origin.
Video released by the group showed activists unleashing fog of orange from a fire extinguisher-style paint sprayer at one of the vertical stones
However, the act by 'Just Stop Oil' was condemned by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Sunak called this as a “disgraceful act of vandalism.”
Wiltshire Police said the pair were arrested on suspicion of damaging one of the world's most famous prehistoric monuments and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Published 20 June 2024, 13:24 IST