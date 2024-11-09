Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Justin Trudeau admits Khalistanis' presence in Canada, says they do not represent the whole Sikh community

Trudeau also added that even though there are Hindu supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Canada, they do not represent the whole Hindu community in the country.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 06:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 06:08 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaJustin Trudeau

Follow us on :

Follow Us