Justin Trudeau admits Khalistanis' presence in Canada, says they do not represent the whole Sikh community

<p>In a shocking revelation, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted to the presence of Khalistani supporters in the country. He said despite their presence, they did not represent the Sikh community as a whole. Trudeau's statements about Khalistanis in Canada come at a time when India is accusing the Canadian government of sheltering pro-Khalistani elements in the country. </p><p>He also added that even though there are Hindu supporters of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Canada, they do not represent the whole Hindu community in Canada.</p><p>"There are many supporters of Khalistan in Canada, but they do not represent the Sikh Community as a whole. There are supporters of the Modi government in Canada, but they do not represent all Hindu Canadians as a whole," the Canadian PM said in his speech <a href="https://www.indiatoday.in/world/canada-news/story/india-canada-row-justin-trudeau-says-khalistani-ottawa-diwali-address-hardeep-singh-nijjar-2630595-2024-11-08" rel="nofollow">reportedly </a>during Diwali celebration at Ottawa's Parliament Hill.</p><p>Meanwhile, Justin Trudeau shared a video of him celebrating Diwali with the Indian diaspora last week.</p><p>"So many special moments shared celebrating with the community this week," he wrote in the caption.</p><p>Trudeau's admission comes days after an incident of violent disruption by protestors carrying Khalistani flags at a consular event co-organised by the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and the Indian Consulate.</p><p>On November 3, the protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan. The protestors clashed with people and disrupted the consular event.</p><p>The incident was condemned by Trudeau who said every Canadian has the right to practise their faith freely and safely.</p><p>India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/deeply-concerning-s-jaishankar-on-vandalism-of-hindu-temples-in-canada-3262184">condemned </a>the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence "will be prosecuted".</p><p>The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing.</p>