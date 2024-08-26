Justin Trudeau says Canada to impose 100% tariff on Chinese EVs

"I think we all know that China is not playing by the same rules," Trudeau said.

"What is important about this is we're doing it in alignment and in parallel with other economies around the world," he said.

Ottawa is trying to position Canada as a critical part of the global EV supply chain, and has come under pressure domestically to act against China.

Canada has inked deals worth billions of dollars to bring in top European automakers in all parts of the EV supply chain to bolster its manufacturing heartland.

The United States is expected to announce final implementation plans this week for steep tariff increases, US President Joe Biden announced earlier this year. However, the planned duties might be softened.