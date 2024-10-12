Karachi Airport explosion linked to foreign intelligence agency: Preliminary report

<p>Karachi: A preliminary report over the recent explosion near Pakistan's busiest airport here has indicated that the attack was executed with the assistance of a foreign intelligence agency, a media report said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The report, submitted by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to the anti-terrorism court, stated that the suicide bombing targeted Chinese engineers as part of a conspiracy to damage Pakistan-China relations, The Express Tribune reported.</p>.<p>On Sunday, two Chinese nationals were killed and 17 people injured in the suicide attack by a Baloch insurgent group that targeted a convoy of Chinese workers.</p>.<p>The explosion near the Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night also killed the suspected suicide bomber.</p>.<p>The preliminary report identified the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as being involved in the attack and indicated that the attack was executed with the assistance of a foreign intelligence agency, the Tribune said.</p>.<p>It suggested that an unidentified terrorist parked their vehicle close to a convoy of Chinese nationals before detonating the explosive, the report said.</p>.<p>Upon hearing the blast, police arrived at the scene and found injured individuals, including personnel from police and Rangers.</p>.<p>The Chinese nationals were working at the Port Qasim Electric Power Company on the outskirts of the city and were returning home when their convoy was attacked.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at the Airport police station under the supervision of the station house officer.</p>.<p>The CTD’s report includes charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, use of explosive materials, and terrorism, among other counts.</p>.China expresses 'deep shock' over attack on its nationals in Karachi.<p>Earlier this week, an initial investigation report confirmed the tragic event involved 70 to 80 kg of explosives.</p>.<p>On Friday, China said it has dispatched an inter-agency working group to Pakistan following the deadly suicide bomb attack in Karachi.</p>.<p>Thousands of Chinese personnel are working in Pakistan on several projects under the aegis of the $60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).</p>.<p>Balochistan, bordering Iran and Afghanistan, is home to a long-running violent insurgency. Baloch insurgent groups have previously carried out several attacks targeting CPEC projects.</p>.<p>The BLA accuses China and Islamabad of exploitation of the resource-rich province, a charge rejected by the authorities. It has fought a long-running insurgency for a separate homeland.</p>.<p>The group in the last two years carried out similar suicide bomb attacks in Karachi targeting foreign nationals.</p>