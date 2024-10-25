Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

King Charles acknowledges Commonwealth's 'painful' history with slavery on summit agenda

Representatives of 56 countries, most with roots in Britain's empire, are attending the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) that began in Samoa on Monday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 05:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 October 2024, 05:26 IST
World newsKing CharlesCommonwealthSamoa

Follow us on :

Follow Us