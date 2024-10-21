Home
world

Kremlin aide says Putin and UAE president discussed Ukraine crisis in detail

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said the situation in the Middle East was also discussed during formal talks on Monday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 17:01 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 17:01 IST
RussiaKremlinRussia-Ukraine ConflictUnited Arab EmiratesValdimir Putin

