Kremlin says Kamala Harris remarks on Putin expose US view of the world

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's comment was the latest jab in exchanges revolving around the US presidential election and the Kremlin's more than 2 1/2-year-old war in Ukraine.
Reuters
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 17:24 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 17:24 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussiaVladimir PutinKamala Harris

