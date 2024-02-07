Kurt Campbell is the new US Deputy Secretary of State

Washington: The US Senate has overwhelmingly confirmed President Joe Biden's top Asia aide Kurt Campbell as the Deputy Secretary of State, described as someone “with deep experience to excel in this position.”

Considered a veteran in the US-Asia engagement scenario, Campbell, 67, was confirmed on Tuesday by the US Senate in a clear 92-5 bipartisan vote.

"I congratulate Kurt Campbell on his confirmation to serve as our new Deputy Secretary of State and thank Toria Nuland who has been serving in an acting capacity. The Department and the nation will benefit from his diplomatic expertise and leadership at this critical time,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken posted on X on Wednesday.