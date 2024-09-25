Watch | Israeli air strike hits journalist's home in Lebanon during live broadcast

A Lebanese journalist sustained moderate injuries after an Israeli air strikes hit his home on Wednesday while he was live on air.
The journalist, identified as Fadi Boudia—the editor-in-chief of the Maraya International network—was injured from shattered glass caused by the blast following the Israeli air strike on Al-Bekaa region.
In a video, which has gone viral on social media, Boudia was seen losing his balance and was thrown off-screen the moment the missile hit his home.
At the time of incident, the journalist, who is reportedly considered sympathetic towards Hezbollah, was speaking live on the Iraqi channel iNews about the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.
Following the incident, Boudia assured viewers that he was fine and would continue to do his media duty in support of the resistance.
“Thank you to everyone who called, texted, checked in and to everyone who felt any emotion,” he wrote on X. “Thank God, I am fine, thanks to God and His blessings upon us, and we return to continue our media duty in support of the resistance. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
The incident comes amid the ongoing Israeli bombardment of Lebanon, which has claimed the lives of nearly 500 people, most of whom were in the southern regions of Lebanon.
On Wednesday, Lebanon said that 15 people were killed in Israeli strikes, including two rare strikes in mountain areas outside Hezbollah's traditional strongholds in the south and east.
Israel has launched one of its biggest offensives against Hezbollah since the two sides went to war in 2006.
Thousands of Lebanese people have fled the southern part of the country in the biggest exodus since 2006.
Published 25 September 2024, 12:50 IST