Watch | Israeli air strike hits journalist's home in Lebanon during live broadcast

A Lebanese journalist sustained moderate injuries after an Israeli air strikes hit his home on Wednesday while he was live on air.

The journalist, identified as Fadi Boudia—the editor-in-chief of the Maraya International network—was injured from shattered glass caused by the blast following the Israeli air strike on Al-Bekaa region.

In a video, which has gone viral on social media, Boudia was seen losing his balance and was thrown off-screen the moment the missile hit his home.

At the time of incident, the journalist, who is reportedly considered sympathetic towards Hezbollah, was speaking live on the Iraqi channel iNews about the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.