Man convicted in Singapore for trafficking 36g heroin, second such case this year

In a second such case this year Singapore was hanged to death for trafficking 36.93 g of heroin, reported Independent.

The 45-year-old man was sent to the Changi prison for possessing more than twice the heroin that is considered for a death penalty, as per the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Under Singapore law, anyone who has more than 500 g of cannabis or 15 g of heroin, they will be executed.

Singapore has very strict laws when it comes to drug trafficking. The human rights groups and the UN has urged Singapore not to give death penalty to drug trafficking related cases as it is 'ineffective as a deterrent'.

The identity of the man who was convicted in this case was kept confidential upon his family's request.

"He was accorded full due process under the law, and was represented by legal counsel throughout the process," Central Narcotics Bureau said.

He was convicted in the year 2019, as per AFP report and was given death sentence.