Man was killed near GOP Convention site by Ohio officers who were helping secure city

Milwaukee: A man was shot and killed by police officers in a residential neighborhood in Milwaukee, about 1 mile from the Republican National Convention, an official who had been briefed on the situation said.

The officers were from the Columbus, Ohio, police department, part of a contingent of 4,500 officers from across the country who came to Milwaukee to assist local authorities in securing the city during the convention, officials in Milwaukee and Columbus said.

The police officers were riding bicycles on patrol and encountered the man armed with a knife, one official said, adding that at least three officers fired shots.

The shooting occurred in the King Park neighborhood, near a Milwaukee County social services building, a community center and a correctional facility.

Police officers have wide latitude to use deadly force, and the Supreme Court has allowed them to do so when they have a reasonable fear of death or serious injury to themselves or another person.

Karen Domagalski, operations manager for the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, confirmed that her office responded to the area after the death. An autopsy will be performed Wednesday, she said.

Alexi Worley, a spokesperson for the US Secret Service, declined to comment, saying that the shooting occurred outside of the security perimeter and that it was under the jurisdiction of local police.

The Republican convention began in Milwaukee on Monday, drawing some 50,000 people from across the country to nominate former President Donald Trump for the presidency. Law enforcement officials have reported only a handful of arrests in the opening days of the convention.